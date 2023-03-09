MCALISTERVILLE — The Bunkertown Men’s Chorus will begin its 90th season of singing this month.
The group was founded in 1934 by a small group of Christian men from eastern Juniata and western Snyder counties, originally providing music on WKOK, Sunbury. Continuing to sing, the group grew and have performed at churches for worship and revival services, Sunday School conventions, camp meetings, social functions and more.
For many years, the chorus practiced at the Brethren Church in Bunkertown (rural McAlisterville), and currently practices at Good News Lutheran Brethren Church near Cocolamus. The music sung by the group is four-part men’s gospel quartet music, both accompanied and a cappella. Present-day members hail from Snyder, Juniata, Perry, Lebanon and Cumberland counties.
Churches or organizations interested in hosting the chorus, or Christian men who would enjoy signing with the group can find out more online at menschorus.org, or contact the Good News church office at 717-463-4030.