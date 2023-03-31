DANVILLE — Students, staff, families and friends cheered, shouted and stomped joyously Friday night at a “Mind Over Matter” mental health awareness game in the Danville Area High School gym.
By the start of the game the stands were packed and lines outside the gym were still waiting to get inside.
The idea for the game grew out of an idea by SPM (Students Preserving Mental Health) at Danville Area High School, a group of more than 100 high school students that is committed to spreading mental health awareness in the Danville community, said Danville Primary School teacher and advisor to SPM Megan Geise. "Our group was formed two years ago after we lost two students to suicide," she said.
Since September, SPM members have been raising funds for Daniel Patterson, the national mental health speaker and author, who is coming to Danville next week.
"We had to raise more than $17,000 and we were cutting it close," Geise said. So they decided to hold the fundraising basketball game, just in case they didn't raise enough funds.
But they did meet their goal, even exceeding it, she said. They decided to still hold the game as a first step in spreading mental health awareness.
All funds raised from this event will be used for mental health awareness activities and for scholarships in memory of three Danville students who died by suicide.
SPM members played K-12 faculty members on Friday night.
"We had close to 30 faculty members signed up to play in the game and to participate in the halftime performance. During halftime, our cheerleaders did a Tik Tok dance with the teachers.
The coach for the staff was Bryn Lenig, of Liberty Valley Intermediate School.
The roster for the administrators/teachers side included Danville Superintendent Molly Nied, who said on Friday, "I'm playing."
