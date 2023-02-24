DANVILLE — The Students Preserving Mental Health Club at Danville Area High School received a $1,000 donation toward bringing in a nationally known author and mental health speaker to the district in April.
Lifting Little Lives Inc. raises funds to enrich the lives of ill and/or disabled children in six local counties, including Montour County. The mental health club has already raised more than $11,000 since September, leaving another $6,000 to raise, in order to pay the fees for Daniel Patterson, of Patterson Perspective Inc
"I asked them why they chose our group," said club advisor Megan Geise. "They said,'The reason we decided that SPM was a great cause to support, is we usually are helping children with physical illnesses. Mental illness is a growing epidemic in our society, especially in teenage children. That's why we decided it was a great cause to support.'"
Patterson is scheduled to speak to the middle school and high school students during the day on April 5 and the staff on April 6. Parents in the district are also invited to hear Patterson speak at 6 p.m. April 5 in the high school auditorium.