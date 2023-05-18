HERSHEY — Rock singer Bret Michaels will donate a portion of proceeds from a central Pennsylvania concert to various Hometown Hero programs throughout the region.
Michaels spoke to a group of people on Thursday inside the Hollywood Casino, in Grantville. On Aug. 26, he said he will sell 5,000 tickets to a "Mardi Gras, Party Gras," event being held at the casino.
Michaels, whose father was a veteran, said one of his passions is giving back to the community, especially to the Hometown Hero programs.
The concert will feature an all-day event, with various guest performers, food trucks, and a Mardi Gras feel, he said.
Vice President and general manager of Hollywood Casino Tony Frabbiele said $2 per ticket will be donated to various organizations throughout Central Pennsylvania.
"Come down and see me in August and let's help raise some money for our veterans, hometown heroes, front line workers, emergency crews and even the line crews that make sure all of our electricity is working every day to keep us going," Michaels said.
Michaels also said special guests, including veterans and local musical acts, will take the stage with him to perform some of his hit songs.
"We want this to be a big party for everyone in Central Pennsylvania," he said.
For more information on the concert visit www.hollywoodcasionpnrc.com.
Michaels, a frequent visitor to the Valley, also mentioned Spyglass Ridge Winery, just outside of Sunbury, as a place he wants to return.
"I love Sunbury and Spyglass Ridge Winery," Michaels told The Daily Item after a press conference. "The vibe that happens there is amazing and I always love coming back to the Valley to see so many friends I have made."
Michaels, a native of the Harrisburg area, last played at Spyglass Ridge Winery in July 2019.
Just a week after Michaels played, the frontman announced his father had died.
Wally Sychak was one of Michaels' special guests at Spyglass and was celebrating backstage with his son and crew. Michaels arrived in Pennsylvania days before the concert, staying in Mechanicsburg on vacation with his 85-year old father, he said.