MIDDLEBURG — Midd-State Paving, of Middleburg, has been awarded the job of installing handicap-accessible parking spaces, a hard-surface path and sitting area at Faylor Lake in Beaver Springs.
The Snyder County Board of Commissioners approved the hiring of the company on Tuesday after it submitted the lowest of five bids for the work, at $97,735.
The county owns the 140-lake property in western Snyder County and has been making improvements in recent years, including the addition of an 18-hole disc golf course.