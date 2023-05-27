MIDDLEBURG — Moments before taking the stage in the Middle School gymnasium to greet the packed room and her colleagues in Midd-West School District’s Class of 2023, Chloe Sauer said her immediate worry was how she would spend the summer.
“I haven’t thought what I’m going to do. I’m so stressed about it,” she said through a smile just before she encouraged the 132 other graduates at Friday’s commencement to “move forward with confidence.”
Her classmate, Sarah Shupp, was thinking longer term.
“I’m looking forward to moving on,” said Shupp, who plans to major in criminal justice and play softball at Mansfield College.
They were among the district’s 133 graduates who received words of inspiration from Valedictorian Julianna Jordan and Salutatorian Nathaniel Leitzel to take on any challenge they encounter.
“No matter where life takes you, don’t forget where you started,” said Leitzel.
Jordan spoke about beekeeping, a new hobby she took up during her senior year of high school.
“Five things that honeybees have taught me are loyalty, hard work, kindness, teamwork and the ability to move on. We, as young adults, entering the real world should learn from them too and incorporate these lessons into our lives and live by them,” she said.
“Today we leave here new, young, and naïve. We will grow and learn and succeed,” Jordan said, with a tip to “move on when things aren’t working. I caught a swarm a few weeks back and gave them all clean frames and sugar water for a few days. Thinking they were settled; I removed the sugar water from them to fend for themselves. Because they weren’t ready for this, they packed up the queen and swarmed again. They didn’t dwell on it and die; they found the best for themselves. Like them, we should find the best for ourselves. That may not be the same as the person sitting next to you. Don’t let anyone else live your life for you. Do not be discouraged when things aren’t working, adapt, change, and succeed. We’ve all gotten this far, don’t be discouraged. If your goal is success, teamwork, dedication, and perseverance are your biggest allies.”