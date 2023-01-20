MIDDLEBURG — As the third phase of the Midd-West stadium and athletic field construction nears completion, plans to relocate the administrative offices are underway.
The multi-million dollar stadium and athletic field project is almost finished except for an electric panel needed for the outdoor lighting, said Superintendent Joe Stroup.
The panel was supposed to be delivered in late November, but due to supply issues its arrival was delayed until later this month.
“We’re told it will be shipped out on Jan. 24,” Stroup said.
It’s not causing any issues since outdoor sports won’t resume until track begins in the spring, he said.
The first three phases of the project include a second turf field; home and visitor bleachers accommodating seating for about 2,200; press box; handicap ramp; stairs; sidewalks; fencing and site work.
The work has been paid for without raising taxes by using $3 million refunded to the district by the state from a major West Snyder Elementary School renovation project and capital reserve funds.
The donation of the scoreboard by Beaver Motors of Beaver Springs saved the district about $65,000, Stroup said.
The school board has discussed, but not approved, plans to add restrooms, a concession stand and locker rooms.
On Monday, the school board is scheduled to open bids for converting the former library in the Middle School into administrative offices.
Stroup said initial cost estimates for moving the offices from a separate building at 568 E. Main St. in Middleburg to the nearby middle school was about $450,000, but that cost is expected to be much higher.
School board President Victor Abate said the project will be paid for with funds in the capital reserve.
There are no immediate plans for the existing administrative building once the offices are relocated.
“We’ll let the building and grounds committee come up with ideas about what to do,” Abate said.