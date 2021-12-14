MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West High School senior Gavin Portzline is designing an 18-hole disc golf course at the Middleburg campus.
Technology education instructor Matt Dietz suggested Portzline, an aspiring architect, undertake the project as part of his third-year drafting class.
“We have a beautiful and spacious campus that affords a lot of opportunities. I thought this would be a great addition for both the students and the community,” said Dietz.
Portzline, who spends part of his school days at Glenco, a Middleburg architectural firm, as part of the work-study program, has spent the past few months designing the more than one-mile long course that will take players throughout the campus. He presented the design to the school board earlier this month, which gave its approval to spend a $5,000 Sandy Hook Promise grant on installing the disc golf course.
“My goal is to install it by spring,” he said.
An avid disc golf player, Portzline got ideas from the courses at Selinsgrove School District and Faylor Lake in Beaver Springs and other players. He even has a portable basket that he uses to play disc golf on the grounds of the Middleburg school campus near his home.
“It will be amazing to use for gym class,” he said.
High School Principal Dane Aucker also envisions the community using the course.
“What a great way to get people onto the campus,” he said as he and Portzline looked out over the sprawling grounds.
Portzline said the course will be a great asset to be used not only by students, but the community at large.