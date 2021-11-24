MIDDLEBURG — Members of the Midd-West Marching Band will be traveling to residents’ front doors next month for personal musical performances.
The idea to bring selected band members directly to people’s homes came from high school band director Stacy Hostetter following the cancellation of the Susquehanna Valley Mall holiday parade.
“We were trying to come up with a fundraising event and thought this would be something unique and different,” said middle school band director Lexi Bixler.
The group aims to raise $3,000 for a spring trip to Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh.
The mobile Carol O-Grams fundraising event is being offered to residents within 20 miles of the Snyder County school district from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 22.
“I think it’s a really great opportunity, not only for musicians to connect with the community, but for the community to connect with the arts,” said high school band member Nathan Mattern.
The cost of a Carol O-Gram ranges from $10 for a performance on the school grounds; $30 for the band members to travel to a residence within the school district and $50 for a location outside the district.
Reservations are being accepted through Dec. 16 and may be mailed to Midd-West High School, attention Stacy Hostetter, 540 E. Main St., Middleburg, PA, 17842. Checks are payable to the MWHS Music Boosters.
At a cost of $25, a video will be created of a personalized greeting and performance by the entire marching band and delivered via email to the recipient the week of Dec. 20.
High School Principal Dane Aucker expects the personal student performances will be a hit during the holidays.
“Who doesn’t want to relive a vintage Christmas” with carolers outside your home? he said.
