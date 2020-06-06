BEAVER SPRINGS — The field outside the West Snyder Elementary School filled up fast with hundreds of cars packed with friends and family of 152 students graduating from Midd-West School District on Friday night.
"We're finally able to say our goodbyes we weren't able to do," said Kylee Noble, 18, of Middleburg. "I can say goodbye to people I won't be seeing for a while. It provides closure."
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, public schools were not allowed to host large gatherings of 250 people or more, so Midd-West organized a drive-in style ceremony and families remained in their own cars. Students were allowed to walk across the stage, but then returned to their vehicles to watch a pre-recorded ceremony that included student and administration speeches.
"Honestly, I'm just ready to graduate," said Riley Lantz, 18, of Middleburg.
Linette Lantz, his mother, said the district did everything they could possibly do given the circumstances.
"It's great, even if we're in our vehicles," she said. "A lot of people put a lot of work into it. I'm grateful they can do something."
Cameron Earnest, 18, of Middleburg, said he has been stressed. Earnest is a student with autism.
"I'm so proud of him," said his mother, Judy Earnest. "This is an amazing day."
She and other family members decorated the family truck with balloons, signs and messages on the vehicle windows.
"It lets others know this is a special occasion for us," she said. "It's been a hard year for everyone. They just need to keep their heads held high and they'll make it through."
Shayne Spencer, 18, of Richfield, said it took a lot to get to this point but he was glad he was there with his fellow graduates.
"I'm grateful the kids can get together and have something," said his mother, Cathy Spencer. "I'm grateful for everyone who pulled this together."