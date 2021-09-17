MIDDLEBURG — The Midd-West School Board is considering holding virtual public board meetings and work sessions for the rest of the year due to masking non-compliance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board President Victor Abate said the administration “prematurely” released a notice Wednesday alerting the public that all of its public meetings would be virtual “due to the rise in COVID-19 cases around the commonwealth and the open defiance of the DOH (Department of Health) universal face covering order.”
“Somebody jumped the gun,” he said.
Abate said before making a final decision on whether board meetings will be held virtually, he wants to get feedback from the eight other board members.
A final decision is expected later today or this weekend, he said Thursday.
On Monday, about 90 people showed up to a public meeting and only a handful of people in attendance were wearing masks, Abate said.