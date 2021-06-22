SUNBURY — Weeks after Oaklyn Elementary School Principal Angela Farronato was hired as the middle school principal, she retired.
Farronato was hired April 14 as the Shikellamy Middle School principal after serving as Oaklyn Elementary School principal for the past seven years.
The middle school job was opened after current middle school principal, Mary Murphy-Kahn, was hired as assistant superintendent and Farronato was hired to fill the spot.
“She will be deeply missed,” Superintendent Jason Bendle said. “She has impacted the lives of many students, families, faculty and staff and we wish her the best in her retirement.”
Farronato addressed the board last week during a school board meeting. As the panel listened as she thanked them for working with her.
“It’s bittersweet and I am thankful to have had the pleasure of working with so many great students,” she said.
Now the district will open the position and the search is back on to fill the job before September, Bendle said.
Bendle did not say how many people applied for the job but said he would keep the public informed as the interview process begins.
— Francis Scarcella