MIDDLEBURG — The Middleburg Revitalization Committee will install 47 “Hometown Hero” banners sponsored by family and friends of local servicemen and women.
The banners will be placed along Main and Market streets by the borough public works crew on May 26.
Other projects the revitalization committee is undertaking includes construction of a new pavilion in Charles Park and the addition of two new fountains.
One fountain is being purchased by the police department in memory of the late police Chief Tony Jordan and the committee is raising funds to add another in honor of borough residents and employees who have had a positive impact in the community.
Donations may be made payable to “Middleburg Revitalization Committee” and mailed to the Middleburg Borough Office at 13 N Main Street, Middleburg, Pa., 17842.