MIFFLINBURG — One council position is vacant in Mifflinburg Borough after Richard Fry resigned earlier this month.
Council members accepted the resignation of Fry at their Aug. 15 public meeting. Fry listed "personal reasons" for his resignation, according to borough Manager Margaret Metzger.
Mifflinburg Borough Council is accepting letters of interest for the position of council member for the East Ward. This position would be from Sept. 5 through Jan. 1 to complete the term of the council member who resigned.
Interested parties must be registered electors and have resided in the East Ward for one year continuously prior to the date of appointment, which is anticipated to be Sept. 5.
Qualified candidates should submit their letters of interest to the borough secretary at 120 N. Third St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, by the close of business on Sept. 4. Candidates will be interviewed at the Sept. 5 special council meeting and one successful candidate will be appointed to fill the vacancy.
The special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 5.