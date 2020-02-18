Two Union County boroughs considered the same topic Tuesday night, the proposed establishment of Second Amendment Sanctuary municipalities.
Mifflinburg Borough Council voted 5-0 to adopt a resolution supporting the respective constitutions of the federal and state governments but stopped short of adopting an ordinance.
The resolution affirms the council’s “deep commitment to the rights of all citizens of the Borough of Mifflinburg to keep and bear arms.” Council members oppose “any law that is found unconstitutional under the Second Amendment,” the resolution states.
Resolutions differ from ordinances. An ordinance is a municipal law. A resolution amounts to an official position, as expressed in the final line of the one adopted Tuesday:
“Be it resolved that the Mifflinburg Borough Council supports the Constitutions of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and any laws deemed constitutional.”
Mifflinburg council members heard from its residents and those from neighboring Union County municipalities last month. On Tuesday night, that’s what played out before Lewisburg Borough Council.
The Lewisburg meeting was moved ahead of time from council chambers to the larger meeting space inside the William Cameron Engine Co. Support Center across from the fire station at Buffalo Road and Fifth Street.
A group of Union County residents including Shawn Waltman and Scott Henninger launched a local push aiming to have Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance (SASO) adopted across Union County.
The first SASO as drafted by Gun Owners of America was passed this month in Buffalo Township. Hundreds of more communities nationwide, like Mifflinburg, adopted SASO resolutions.
Some 60-plus people attended, residents and non-residents alike. The crowd was split, of course. All were afforded the opportunity to speak.
Lewisburg residents spoke first as The Daily Item attended the Mifflinburg meeting nine miles away. A reporter for the newspaper left the Mifflinburg meeting after that council’s vote and traveled to the Lewisburg meeting.
There were gun rights advocates who admonished laws, existing and proposed in Harrisburg and Washington, which they believe infringe on their constitutional rights to own firearms.
“It’s not about the guns. It’s about the mindset of the criminals,” said Ben Houdeshell, of Mifflinburg. “Let law-abiding citizens live in peace.”
Ron Henry, of Union Township, who identified himself as a retired state trooper, said in smaller towns, densely populated towns like Lewisburg, police response time can be quick. In rural townships with wide gaps between homes and businesses, he said police aren’t always readily available to respond as fast in an emergency.
“Truly, you are alone,” Henry said. “It’s something to think about.”
Others questioned the legitimacy of any action that would establish so-called sanctuaries, saying it would run afoul of constitutional law, state and federal.
“There is no jurisdiction here to make that kind of decision,” said Lauren Peck, of East Buffalo Township, a member of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action. “I am a person who respects and understands your right to own a firearm and my right to own a firearm if I choose. I ask the council to reject this proposal.”
“I don’t care if you’re a college professor, a tree-hugger, whatever. The Second Amendment is clear, crystal clear. Pennsylvania’s (constitution) is crystal clear,” Clyde Gass, of West Milton, said. “I really don’t understand why we’re doing this. You have the constitution, the state and now you have a town. A town can’t supersede the state or the (federal) government.”
Lewisburg Borough Council did not propose an ordinance or resolution, let alone act on either, before it briefly recessed, later moving into regular business items.
Four residents attended the Mifflinburg meeting. Among them, one offered comment, supporting the resolution. There was no discourse among council members concerning the resolution.