Mifflinburg Area School District announced a continuing education plan during the coronavirus shutdown, offering online and hard copy materials for students.
The district also adjusted its meal distribution program to better comply with social distancing. Beginning today, students will receive a meal bag packed with five complete meals for the week. Families can pick up meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the high school.
Gov. Tom Wolf previously announced schools will remain closed at least until April 6.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel said district students and their families will be contacted by teachers or principals to determine whether online resources or hard copy materials work best for their individual situations. Materials will be made available starting today.
Teachers will not grade lessons at this time, Lichtel said.
Also beginning today, some staff will be available at each school to answer questions and assist with the distribution of materials. The district requires anyone planning to visit a school building to pick up materials to call ahead and set an appointment.
“As a public-school system, navigating through these changes may be difficult, but the Mifflinburg Area School District remains committed to providing the best educational opportunities and learning experiences for our students. Together, through patience and understanding, your best efforts to adapt to the many changes that will be coming for our students, families, staff and the world in which we live in is greatly appreciated,” Lichtel said.
“These are unprecedented times for all of us, but we will still work together toward a collaborative effort to educate the students of the Mifflinburg Area School District in the best way possible going forward.”