MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area School Board unanimously approved an employee separation agreement Tuesday but, pending final legal review, didn’t identify the employee involved or terms of the settlement.
The agreement comes two weeks after the board accepted a resignation letter Aug. 27 from Michelle Shearer as high school principal. Shearer’s letter said her resignation was dependent on the school district coming to terms of a settlement agreement.
Shearer’s letter stated her resignation was effective Aug. 19, two days before the district’s Aug. 21 start to the 2019-20 school year. The reason for her resignation was not revealed in the letter.
The board solicitor, attorney Austin White, said a second vote by the school board wouldn’t be necessary once the final legal review is finished. He declined further comment.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel said both parties — the unidentified employee and the district — are in communication and that some back and forth remains before the agreement is considered final.
Both Lichtel and White said the final agreement would be available publicly under the state’s Right to Know Law. The Daily Item will submit a formal request for the document.
Shearer’s resignation letter was released through an open records request last week and fulfilled by Lichtel the same day.
Rich Strausburg, assistant principal, is serving as acting principal, Lichtel said previously.