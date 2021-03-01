MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust will award $58,000 in scholarships this year, including $43,000 to members of the Class of 2021 and $15,000 to collegiate students that graduated from Mifflinburg.
Any Mifflinburg senior that has been accepted to an accredited two-year or four-year institution or trade school is encouraged to apply. Due to possible school closure and problems caused by COVID-19, completed senior applications must be emailed by April 15. A MACST board member will obtain class rank and GPA information from the Guidance Department before the applications are given to the selection committee. Collegiate scholarship applications and transcripts are due to Michael Miller of Mifflinburg by June 1.
Applications are available from the high school guidance office or at macst.org. Senior winners will be announced at the Annual Senior Awards program and collegiate winners will be notified approximately July 1.
If you are interested in supporting future Mifflinburg graduates, you may contact M.A.C.S.T. Inc at 570-966-2189 or send donations to M.A.C.S.T. Inc at 1900 Dietrich Road Mifflinburg PA 17844. Donations can also be made through the Raise the Region Campaign or by the PayPal link on the MACST website.