MIFFLINBURG — Michelle Shearer resigned as principal of Mifflinburg Area High School.
The district school board accepted Shearer’s resignation at a special meeting on Aug. 27, according to Superintendent Dan Lichtel’s board report posted on the district website. The reason for Shearer’s resignation was not addressed in the report. She had been placed on leave prior to her resignation.
Lichtel previously confirmed an administrator was placed on leave but didn’t identify Shearer by name at the time. He has not returned subsequent telephone messages and emails seeking comment on Shearer’s leave and resignation.
