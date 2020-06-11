Good evening class of 2020. I would like to begin tonight by speaking on behalf of the whole student body and thanking those that made it possible for us to make it to this point. Thank you to the faculty who have pushed us every day to reach our full potentials. Teachers like Mr. T for educating me on implicit differentiation, Mrs. Faunce for helping me understand the deeper meanings behind Shakespeare, and most of all Mr. Langford for his philosophical gym class speeches and his legendary badminton abilities. I will make sure to use all of these important lessons in my future. Thank you to the staff members who kept our school clean after food fights and kept us students safe. Lastly, thank you to all of the family members of this year’s graduates who have supported us unconditionally, even in the most difficult of times. We are all very appreciative of what you have done for us throughout our time at Mifflinburg.
I am so honored to be speaking to everyone tonight even though we are apart due to the circumstances that have arisen because of COVID-19. Due to this pandemic, the lives of many have been changed drastically, including mine as a student. In-person classes and tests have turned into Zoom meetings and online activities. Friends are now communicated with through a screen rather than in person. We have potentially missed out on some of the most notable parts of being seniors such as the feeling of our last week or missing out on a senior prank. However, this is nothing new to any of us. Our lives have been full of changes since we were young. We have dealt with so many obstacles and navigated school for all of these years and will continue to do so in any endeavors that lie ahead. High school alone was filled with countless changes to cope with. Transitioning to high school was, in itself, a very significant change. We came in as freshmen on the bottom of the totem pole, overwhelmed with fear and uneasiness. This quickly went away, however, as my years as an underclassman led to many new relationships and memories that will stick with me for the rest of my life. Change in the classroom came for me as I witnessed multiple teachers and staff retire or move on to other jobs midway through the school year. I was met with new teaching personalities and styles in which I had to adapt to achieve success. One of the biggest changes came during senior year when students were extremely saddened to find out that the 200 hall boy’s bathroom would be closed until further notice. This catastrophic event meant walking much further to reach our desired destination. Throughout just our four years walking the halls of Mifflinburg High School very few things have actually remained the same and that is perfectly normal.
For us graduates going on to further education or into the workforce, we will be met with more of these unknown changes. We will have more responsibility on our own to get done whatever tasks are required of us. We will have to form new relationships and balance everything in our lives in a whole new way. Some of us will have to figure out how to live on our own for the first time. We will have to actually start making decisions on what career we want to pursue. We actually have to learn to do the laundry or at least take it home for our parents to do. We will have to learn to live off ramen and pizza delivery for years. This all sounds just like we are entering high school again, with the unknown ahead of us. We don’t know what to exactly expect from our futures, but it does not matter because either way our plans are likely to change.
So, Class of 2020, what I ask of all you from now on is don’t fear change. Change is not something that should have a negative connotation, but rather evoke an opportunity for growth. Change is something that helps us to learn more about ourselves. We cannot control change no matter how hard we try, but what we can do is learn to embrace it and use it to our own benefit. Change has its clear ups and downs like the situation we all find ourselves in today, but this does not mean we won’t be able to overcome those challenges and become stronger, more determined people. Without change our world would not progress, we would all be stuck inside our own comfort zones and, according to author Roy T. Bennett, “It’s only after you’ve stepped outside your comfort zone that you begin to change, grow, and transform.” Every person deals with change very differently, but those who learn to adapt and accept change will have the greatest success in life. This may not mean monetary gain, rather a much more enjoyable, stress-free life.
Congratulations to the Class of 2020. I am so glad that I have gotten to know all of you over these past 13 years. There will be so many friendships and moments that I will have to remember forever. I wish all of you luck in whatever your future may hold. Thank you.