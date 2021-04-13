Mifflinburg School Board voted down a motion Tuesday night to return to full-day instruction on Wednesdays.
The school district instituted half-days each Wednesday since January. Superintendent Dan Lichtel said the 3-hour early dismissal allows planning time for teachers since they’ve been dealt additional duties with remote learning including uploading lessons for at-home learners and maintaining contact with the students.
“Professionally, teachers need time in order to plan and prepare and be effective with the work they do,” Lichtel said during the meeting.
Director Amy Wehr said she heard from two people in the district who favored returning to full-day instruction on Wednesdays and from 64 others who preferred to keep the half-day, in part, to maintain consistency in scheduling.
Lichtel said he was surprised by the amount of support to maintain the early dismissal, saying he figured it would create issues for families.
The superintendent updated the school board on active COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the district. He said there are currently three active cases, one in each district building. As to quarantine, there are currently 8, 5 and 14 persons quarantining from the elementary, middle and high schools, respectively.
Lichtel noted there had been a recent two-week stretch where Mifflinburg went without a single case while counts were ticking up locally and nationally.