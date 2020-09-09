After a delayed start to the school year and uncertainty surrounding how education would be delivered in the Mifflinburg Area School District, students returned to class Tuesday.
The 2020-21 school year began nearly three weeks after the original Aug. 20 start date. School board directors pushed back the start due to growing case counts of COVID-19. Mifflinburg was the second to last district in the Valley to start, with Lewisburg Area School District — another Union County district which delayed the beginning of classes following a surge of positive coronavirus cases in the county — starting school Wednesday.
Mifflinburg Area School District opened its elementary, intermediate, middle and high schools for in-person instruction. District officials cited a drop in case counts when the board decided last week to return to a “traditional” reopening after briefly planning for additional options and hybrid learning.
As it stands, students can attend in-person, opt to learn remotely via the district’s eLearning Academy, choose home-schooling or enroll in an independent cyber program or private school.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel said Tuesday afternoon that the school day had been going well. Some things they anticipated to be an issue ended up not being problematic, he said.
“There was a lot of concern of students not wanting to wear a mask. That’s really not an issue. The kids are really excited to be back and the teachers are absolutely ready to have the kids back,” Lichtel said.
Some students at new buildings struggled to find their way since there wasn’t much in the way of orientation, Lichtel said.
Pennsylvania’s latest universal masking order requires students to wear face coverings throughout the school day. Sophomore Zac Kerstetter, 15, said it made for some weird moments.
“I didn’t even recognize some of my friends because we’ve all grown over the summer,” Kerstetter said.
Kerstetter said he was happy that students occasionally got a chance to distance and remove masks, the break making it easier to adjust to wearing face coverings all day. Lunch tables were limited to two persons, with some students seated in the school gym to eat, he said.
“It was pretty weird because you could only talk to one friend,” Kerstetter said.
Masks and mask breaks marked the major changes sophomore Katie O’Neill, 15, said she encountered in her first day back in school since March. Maintaining social distance could be a challenge at times, she said.
“You weren’t allowed to sit in groups of people. You had to sit as far away from other kids as possible. Some rooms you had to sit closer” because the 6-foot distancing rule couldn’t be maintained, O’Neill said.
“I don’t think it’s going to be disruptive of the learning process as long as you’re still engaged in what’s going on in the classroom. I think everything’s going to be pretty much normal, you just have to make it work,” O’Neill said.
Gretchen Norton parked her vehicle outside the high school as she waited for her daughter, Bailey, a sophomore, to finish the first day. Norton said she had normal first-day jitters for her daughter’s return to class but wasn’t concerned about a potential spread of the virus.
“They’ve been kind of held hostage for six months and there’s nothing different today than there was the day they walked out the school, other than they haven’t been educated for six months,” Norton said.