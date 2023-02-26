MIFFLINBURG — For almost half a century, the work of 19th and early 20th century Mifflinburg buggy maker William A. Heiss was largely forgotten. After his passing in 1931, the building out of which he worked was closed up and used for storage.
It wasn’t until 1978 that the treasures within, including tools, machinery, forges, and parts, were uncovered, and the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum was born.
On Saturday, March 4, the museum will celebrate its 45th anniversary with a “Denim & Diamonds Birthday Bash” at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg. The event will include a food buffet, live music, and silent and live auctions.
According to Mifflinburg Buggy Museum board member Eva Linke, this is the fourth official anniversary celebration, which gives community members a chance to both celebrate and support the museum’s efforts to keep local history alive for generations to come. She said the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is one of only 12 industrial craft museums in the United States that preserves and interprets an original site.
The museum is entirely run by volunteers and relies on the generosity of local businesses and individuals.
“We have some great people,” Linke said. “There are a lot of things people do to help, without any kind of recognition.” From giving tour guides, to serving in the visitor’s center, to helping out at special events like Buggy Days, Oktoberfest, and the Christkindl Market, volunteers are crucial to the museum’s operations and mission.
Linke also expressed her gratefulness especially for the annual financial support from Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Rusty Rail Brewing Company also continues to be a cherished partner in the museum’s mission. Rusty Rail also operates out of an historical site, the former Mifflinburg Body Works that manufactured wood bodies for Model T Trucks. The structure was built in 1911.
“The building is full of history and memories,” said event director Roxanne Kopelcheck. “Residents share their stories of them or someone in their family working here, and they love to see the dramatic changes that have happened. We love the stories as well!”
According to Kopelcheck, the historical roots are a constant reminder of the beauty of Mifflinburg’s past and the need to honor that history in the present and the future. They have made it a mission to keep that history alive by helping other local organizations and businesses in town to thrive, making it not only a great place to live, but also an attractive destination for visitors.
“The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum is certainly a huge part of Mifflinburg and the surrounding towns,” Kopelcheck said. “The dedication and time that the volunteers put in to keep the history alive is such a testimony to this close-knit community.”
“I’m looking forward to a great event!” she said.
Linke added, “This is all about having a fun evening out, that also helps a great cause.”
Proceeds from the Birthday Bash will support its ongoing efforts to preserve, display, interpret, and develop collections related to the buggy manufacturing heritage of Mifflinburg. In addition, the museum provides a variety of educational programs and tours that interpret turn-of-the-century life as it related to the local buggy manufacturing industry.
In addition, a portion of the net profits from the event will be donated to The Mifflinburg Community Park Action Project, which is planning to bring a new tot playground to the Mifflinburg Park.
The live and silent auctions items will include a wide variety of gifts donated by local businesses from around the central Susquehanna Valley.
Entertainment of rock-n-roll classics and originals will be provided by GC & Company, featuring Joel and Sue Stover of Rapid Run.
The meal will include chicken marsala or oak-aged sirloin with a whiskey butter, salad, baby baked potatoes, snap peas and desserts. Complimentary and cash beverages will also be provided.
The event is co-hosted by the Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association, which in addition to supporting various efforts to improve the downtown, oversees the town’s historic Elias Church (now Elias Center) and supports the Buggy Museum and another town historic site, The Gutelius House Museum.
Heiss manufactured carriages, wagons, and sleighs, from 1883 to 1920. Today, the museum includes a visitor center and guided tours through the Heiss family home, reconstructed carriage house, original buggy factory, and original showroom.
Tours are offered on Saturdays and Sundays from May 1 to Oct. 31.
For those unable to attend the Birthday Bash but would still like to donate, checks may be sent to Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, 598 Green St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.