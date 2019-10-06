MIFFLINBURG — The beer stayed cold and the people came in droves to the 15th annual Mifflinburg Oktoberfest, which wrapped up on Saturday.
Ceramic glasses were filled and Danielle Padroni, 28, of Beaver Springs, said she was enjoying the cool day.
"This is just fun," she said. "I am having a blast with my friends and just getting to spend time with them and enjoy some cold beer.'
The two-day event took place at the V.F.W. carnival grounds on the west end of town.
The fundraiser is hosted by Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association.
Chairman Larry Mitchell said he was thrilled at the turnout.
"I'd actually call it a crowd," he joked. "We had a lot of people here on Friday night, and it is a busy Saturday for us."
Oktoberfest 2019 featured a beer list of seven German imports: Spaten Lager, Spaten Dark, Franziskaner Wheat Beer, Hoffbrau Oktoberfest, Hoffbrau Dark, Hacker Pschorr, Paulaner Oktoberfest. Mifflinburg’s Rusty Rail Brewing Company will serve its own Oktoberfest-style beer alongside its Blue Collar Blonde and Wanderlust.
Shade Mountain Winery of Middleburg also participated in the event.
"This is becoming a tradition for me," Sylvia Turner, 58, of Washington D.C., said. "I drive up to see my friend and we just come and have fun and listen to music and mix and mingle with other people."
Her friend, Eric Smith, 63, of Williamsport, agreed. "We make plans around this for the past five years," he said. "This is just a fun event that we always put on the calendar and make sure we don't miss."