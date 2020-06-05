Organizers canceled the Mifflinburg Christkindl Market for 2020.
Matthew Wagner, market president, said the Board of Directors was unanimous in its vote. He said the decision reflects the “unknown variables” presented by COVID-19 but doesn’t mean the market is discontinued in the years to come.
“There are too many unknown variables with regard to the future of the COVID-19 virus especially with predictions that it could escalate in winter. It was felt that moving forward with planning, with the possibility of a last-minute shutdown, would create many administrative challenges and would be a waste of resources. More importantly, our decision was made out of an abundance of concern for public health and safety,” Wagner said.
An online Christkindl experience is under consideration by the board, Wagner said. What they may look like isn’t yet known but he said it would attempt to connect market visitors with craft and food vendors to make online purchases. More details will be made available at www.oldchristkindl.com and on the market’s Facebook page.
Between 8,000 and 10,000 visitors come to the market, Wagner estimated for a story in 2019.
Mayor David Cooney said he was disappointed by the news.
“Christkindl has become a December tradition for families from all over the East Coast, but I trust Christkindl to do what’s in the best interest of their own organization and the public at large,” Cooney said.
Wagner said vendor registration had been put on hold early on in the pandemic. The decision won’t be supported by everyone in the town, Wagner said, acknowledging that local businesses also count on the market for a December boost in business.
“There’s just too many unknowns,” Wagner said. “The responsible thing was just to cancel right now.”