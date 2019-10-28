Mifflinburg Area School District found no issues with coaches communicating with student-athletes after the district joined six other districts in complying with a Right to Know to search for emails and text messages from paid coaches.
Mifflinburg now joins, Milton, Lewisburg, Mount Carmel, Warrior Run, Shikellamy and Selinsgrove school districts to comply with the request made by The Daily Item in August.
Shamokin Area School District and Line Mountain Area School District are the only two districts in the nine-districts wide request to deny the records.
The Daily Item did not seek records for Danville, Midd-West and Southern Columbia.
The Daily Item has appealed both cases to the state office of Open Records.
Mifflinburg Superintendent Dan Lichtel said the task was time-consuming but very helpful.
"Our district did not see any reason to hide anything and I compliment our coaches for gathering the information and turning it over," Lichtel said.
"We did find that we have coaches communicating through several methods and we are now beginning the conversations about how to make that more unified."
The 179 pages of text and email communications provided to the newspaper showed Mifflinburg coaches were following policies and procedures.
"I am pleased to see we are using the tools appropriately and we just need to get more informed," Lichtel said.
Most Valley districts have strict policies forbidding teachers from either text messaging or emailing students on a one-on-one basis. Additionally, schools use mobile or online applications like Remind and Class Dojo to communicate in a group setting. Class Dojo is a classroom communication app used to share reports between parents and teachers while Remind is a text messaging app used to help teachers, students and parents communicate quickly and efficiently, according to the app website.
Several Valley districts provided screenshots of messages between coaches and athletes in response to the Right to Know request. Other districts made the records available for review.
Other Valley superintendents who responded to the request agreed they found the exercise helpful.
“Legislation has established our parameters for appropriate communication and behavior,” Milton Area Superintendent Cathy Keegan said. “It is always good to inspect what is expected. The Daily Item Right To Know request caused the Milton Area School District to do exactly that — inspect what is legally expected.”
“This was an effective ‘checks & balance’ exercise in which we emphasized the importance of appropriate communication and designated means for communication among our coaching staff and student-athletes,” Warrior Run Superintendent Alan Hack said.