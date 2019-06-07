Valedictorian Cole Reish and speaker-at-large Riley Wolfgang encouraged the Mifflinburg Area High School graduating class of 2019 to take action and don't settle in life.
"You should work hard every single day to be more than just average, to be extraordinary," said Reish in his commencement speech Friday night at the Intermediate School.
Quoting Amelia Earhart, he added, “The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity. The fears are paper tigers. You can do anything you decide to do. You can act to change and control your life; and the procedure, the process is its own reward.”
Wolfgang also spoke about the years that lay ahead for the young adults.
"Think about the ways you can shape your future. Here are a few ideas," he said. "Help someone in need; volunteer at a homeless shelter; thank your teachers and fellow students!; apply for a job; donate to Helping Hands Monkey Helpers! (Which is a real charity, for service animals that happen to be monkeys.)," he said. "I want you all to change the world for the better. Push through the barriers that may attempt to stop you, and accept failure as it comes, because failure is an incredible learning opportunity. Go into the real world and show everyone what this Class of 2019 is capable of."
For twin sisters, Tiffany and Courtney Feese, the immediate future involves them going to Penn College in the fall.
"But we're in different programs," said Courtney, who will study engineering design while Tiffany is enrolled in the physician assistant program.
In all, 164 students graduated from the school district.
In her remarks, salutatorian Rebecca Haines. spoke of the friendships that everyone made over the past 13 years/
"We will carry this family with us the rest of our days, never truly forgetting anyone," she said.