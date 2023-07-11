MIFFLINBURG — Two proposed engineering studies to renovate the garage of Mifflinburg Hose Company and the outside street will cost $19,200 if approved by the borough council.
At Tuesday night's work session, Project Manager Rob Rowe said the proposal from Providence Engineering is $16,800 for the study on the fire hall doors and the proposal from HRG Engineering is $2,400 for a study on Chestnut Street. The fire company at 325 Chestnut St. is not big enough to accommodate the incoming new ladder truck when it arrives in 2025.
"It would get us into a position where we would have documents that we could use to apply for grants or budget for it," said borough Manager Margaret Metzger. "We have no idea what it would cost now."
Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Bierly said the fire company ordered a 100-foot aerial truck for $1.4 million and a new engine truck for $800,000 in March. The trucks will be built and delivered to the borough by 2025.
However, the ladder truck is too large to fit in the bay garage as it is currently constructed with three other trucks. The goal is to remove obstructing pillars and reduce the doors from four to two, he said.
Trucks are not getting any smaller, he said.
Furthermore, eliminating at least two parking spots from Chestnut Street would also provide additional space in the street, said Bierly.
"The extra space on the other side of the street would be a whole lot easier," he said.
Bierly said the fire company cannot apply for grants until they have a dollar figure from the engineering studies.
Metzger and Rowe told borough council members to think about how they would want to budget for the project in the 2024 budget.
"We're bringing this to you now because it's 2023," said Metzger. "It will take them a bit of time to do this work. Maybe by the end of this year, have it in mind to budget for 2024. The truck arrives in 2025.
The borough council members will consider approving the studies at a future public meeting. The next public meeting is at 6:30 p.m. July 18.