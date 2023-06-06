MIFFLINBURG — At its regularly scheduled meeting, Mifflinburg Kiwanis announced that a Suicide Prevention/Awareness campaign will again be undertaken by the club.
Don Bowman, who chairs this event said signs with words of encouragement to those who might be experiencing troubling thoughts, or mental anguish will be popping up all over town. The signs are in place to give those who drive by a moment to think about others, to put themselves in the shoes of another and to generally offer a kinder outlook to all whose paths they may cross.
Mifflinburg Kiwanis will also sponsor swimming lessons for children in the Mifflinburg Area School District. Sign up for lessons will begin at the town pool at 10 a.m. Saturday, where details may be acquired about who is eligible, and how to apply for the funds. Children who complete all the sessions required for their age group’s level will receive a full refund of their tuition costs.
Money raised from the annual Kiwanis Blueberry Sale pays for the swimming lessons and other community benefits. A local farm family was financially supported by the club this year after a benefit pancake breakfast was hosted in their honor.
Blueberry orders will be taken until June 30 and information about buying a 10-pound box for $34 can be obtained by calling or texting 570-847-3996. Information about the club and ways to support their mission can also be received by calling that number. Kiwanis is open to all and new members are always welcome.