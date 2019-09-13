MIFFLINBURG — Police filed three criminal cases against a borough man accused of crashing his vehicle while impaired in June and threatening to “put down” police officers in two incidents in August, according to court documents.
Victor Manuel Medina, 34, is held in Union County Prison, Lewisburg, pending a bail revocation hearing Sept. 20 before a county judge, Michael Sholley. Medina’s been jailed since Sept. 1, according to online docket information.
Charges in the three cases were filed Tuesday.
Medina drifted a pickup truck into a parked minivan about 1:40 p.m. June 24 in the 200 block of Cherry Street, according to arrest papers. He was unresponsive when police arrived on scene and pulled him from the vehicle to be treated by ambulance personnel, police said.
Numerous wax packets commonly used to package heroin along with two syringes were collected at the scene as evidence, arrest papers state. An uncapped syringe fell from Medina’s lap as he was pulled from the vehicle, according to arrest papers. Video surveillance in the neighborhood captured the accident, police said.
Medina was treated at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, and refused chemical testing. He also refused to be interviewed by police, according to arrest papers.
Mifflinburg Patrolman Matthew Wenrich charged Medina with three counts of driving under the influence, counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and three summary traffic violations.
Borough Patrolman Jackson Dylan Stroup accused Medina of twice confronting police on Aug. 31 and making threats to “put down” multiple law enforcement officers involved in an unspecified incident the night before in which Medina’s vehicle was impounded.
Stroup wrote in arrest papers that Medina confronted him about his truck outside the borough police station about 1:15 p.m. Medina was upset that he was accused by another officer of an overdose the day before and told Stroup he scaled a fence at an auto shop to get into his vehicle, arrest papers state. According to Stroup, Medina caused $400 in damage to the fence.
At 5:55 p.m., police were asked to have Medina removed from a Thompson Street home, at which point Medina made the second threat to police as he packed up to leave, according to arrest papers.
“I don’t (expletive deleted) care who you are, I will (expletive deleted) put you down,” Medina said, according to arrest papers.
Stroup charged Medina with two separate counts of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor.
Medina was under bail conditions for a May 12 incident in which he’s charged by state police with attempted resisting arrest, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia possession, according to an online docket.
He had been arraigned in that case on June 11 by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch and released on his own recognizance.
Charges in the three subsequent cases also were filed at Mensch’s office. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 24.
A summary harassment count filed against Medina for an incident Aug. 30 in Kelly Township is also pending.