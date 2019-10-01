LEWISBURG — A Mifflinburg man nearly talked himself out of a modified plea agreement that allowed him to avoid prison for a high-speed police chase in Union County that, according to police, topped speeds of 100 mph and nearly caused at least two head-on collisions.
County President Judge Michael Hudock asked 26-year-old Kalvin Showalter during a sentencing hearing Tuesday what caused him to kickstart a 10.5-mile chase that began in Lewisburg on June 1, 2018.
“I actually wasn’t the one driving,” Showalter told Hudock. The defendant represented himself without an attorney.
Hudock paused a moment before replying, “I’m not going to accept the plea. Mr. Showalter, you cannot plead guilty to something you say you did not do.”
Showalter previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police and had just agreed to a modified plea agreement requiring he spend 30 days on house arrest and 90 days under electronic monitoring during a three-year period of probation supervision.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Terrell Lehman arrested Showalter on June 4, 2018, three days after the chase. Lehman called the chase off and Showalter drove away after cutting through three farm fields and topping 100 mph on Route 192 near Pik-Rite, according to arrest papers.
District Attorney Pete Johnson scrambled to keep intact a plea bargain he’d struck with Showalter and move the case off the court docket. The deal initially called for probation alone but Hudock rejected those terms, saying the law required Showalter to serve at least 1 to 12 months. In-home confinement and electronic monitoring were acceptable to judge, defendant and prosecutor.
Hudock readied a second rejection, telling Showalter he was prepared to move his case to the this month’s trial list with jury selection on Oct. 21-22.
A prosecutor and defense attorney working out issues in a courtroom is standard action. Tuesday’s case was unusual in that Showalter himself worked directly with Johnson towards saving the agreed-upon arrangements.
Showalter addressed Hudock after a brief moment with Johnson towards the rear of a near-empty courtroom: “I’d like to retract my previous statement and say it was me.”
Hudock returned to a question he had already asked once, which was whether or not Showalter wanted to continue without an attorney. The defendant said he wished to have legal counsel. Hudock retorted that the case had been continued several times over the course of 15 months, and while Showalter could very well seek an attorney, the judge said he’d move the case to trial.
Johnson and Showalter conferred again, this time in whispers between the defense and prosecution tables. Johnson then spoke to Hudock, saying he believed Showalter panicked and wished to move forward with the modified plea agreement.
For the third time, Hudock asked Showalter if he wanted an attorney. The defendant declined. The judge then asked Showalter if he was driving the offense and committed the crime to which he pleaded guilty.
“Yes,” Showalter said.
Satisfied, Hudock gave an official order mandating house arrest and electronic monitoring as part of an intermediate punishment plan for probation. The judge allowed Showalter “windows” to leave home for work and probation-approved appointments.
Aside from court costs and a $500 fine, Hudock added one other term to the sentence. He mandated Showalter write a letter of apology to Lehman by Oct. 18.