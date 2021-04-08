A Mifflinburg man received a sentence of 60 months probation on one count of indecent assault stemming from his April 2020 arrest on molestation allegations.
Union County President Judge Michael Hudock ordered Brian K. Gemberling, 57, to have no contact with the victim. Gemberling must also maintain lifetime registration with the state’s Megan’s Law list.
The Sexual Offender Assessment Board concluded that Gemberling is not a sexual predator, according to District Attorney Pete Johnson.
Gemberling pleaded no contest to the indecent assault charge in January. The remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
State police arrested Gemberling on accusations he asked a then-10-year-old child to remove their pants and underwear before touching them, according to court documents. Gemberling confessed to the incident when confronted by relatives, police said.
The child said Gemberling had previously touched them similarly one other time two to three years ago, according to court documents.