Ginny Rech spent a lifetime riding horses, developing deep bonds with her animals and immersing herself in the culture of equestrianism.
Her last horse died two years ago and at the age of 74, the Perry County woman said she can’t take on the challenge of training another. That brought about the question for Rech of what to do with a vintage horse buggy she owned for 50 years.
A day trip this fall to the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum answered that.
“More and more and more I felt like this is the place I need to bring this. It needs to come home. It was made here. It will be cared for and people can see and enjoy it,” said Rech, of Marysville. “It has been 50 years of my life having it and enjoying it. The worst I could think was this would wind up in someone’s front yard in the wind and weather.”
The museum accepted the donation and on Nov. 4, Michael Bender, husband of museum board member Eva Linke, hauled the buggy on its custom-built trailer back to Union County.
Rech couldn’t forget the two manufacturers’ plates on the buggy, which she estimates was built in two pieces in the 1890s. The frame was built by the M.L. Bachman company of Lebanon, as evidenced by one plate. The other plate, Hopp Carriage Co. of Mifflinburg, notes who built the top.
Mifflinburg was home to more than 80 coach makers, the first opening shop in 1845, according to the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association. It came to be known as Buggy Town. The factories produced 5,000 vehicles annually and sold them nationally before the industry bowed to the automobile industry in the early 20th Century. A factory building once operated as W. A. Heiss Coach Works still stands as part of the museum.
“How could we not accept it? It’s such an important piece. It’s in great shape,” Linke said.
“There’s a real story here. Ginny competed with it. She has a passion for horses and carriage-driving. It’s just amazing she had it for 50 years and her heart was open to giving it to the museum,” Linke said.
The story Linke referred to began for Rech in Rome, Italy, where in 1970 she was chaperoning a student trip with her mother who was a Latin teacher at Grove City High School in Western Pennsylvania. Rech’s father reluctantly bought her a horse as a college graduation gift and she badly wanted a carriage to drive.
The travelers were at the tail-end of a six-week trip before returning to the United States when a letter caught up to Rech. A friend found a buggy. It would cost $100 and Rech had to act fast. The price was high for the time and for a recent college grad. She swallowed another expense, that of an international call, and managed to have it held for purchase. Other than some reupholstering and refinishing, it was good as new.
“Instantly, we bought it,” said Rech, a retired art teacher.
Rech’s driving horse took to it immediately. Driving the buggy was a thrill, she said. She used it for casual rides, took it to some shows and once participated in a driving marathon in Philadelphia.
It would be stored in several different places before being carefully wrapped and kept in her garage when she settled in Marysville. When she decided to find a new owner, she thought back to that Hopp Carriage plate and planned a trip to the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum. Now that it’s at the museum, Rech is planning a return trip to see it on display. It will be bittersweet.
“It was very difficult the day it left,” Rech said.
It’s been a difficult go for the museum, too. The nonprofit, volunteer-led operation struggled financially before the pandemic exacerbated issues, Linke said, adding that visitation dipped as low as 6 to 10 guests some weekends.
A Roaring '20s fundraiser in February raised more than $14,000, she said, and the museum’s been the recipient of multiple grants and gifts: $25,000 from the Degenstein Foundation, $15,000 from Union County CARES, $5,000 from Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, $2,000 from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.
It’s helped pay down, but not yet pay off, a mortgage on the property, Linke said. An endowment was created with some of the funds, she said. There remains the matter of day-to-day costs and utilities. The museum had to match the Degenstein grant, and it’s almost there. Linke said they’ve raised $23,500 but needs help closing out.
“We’re almost there but it’s taken a year because of COVID,” Linke said.
The museum reopens April 1 and Linke hopes to rebuild interest and visits from schools, home-schoolers, youth groups and lifelong learners. Rech’s donated buggy will serve as an important piece of interest.
“It brings a wealth of history,” Linke said. “So many of them, they’ve plain and simply disappeared.”
For more information about the museum or to inquire about making a donation, visit www.buggymuseum.org or www.facebook.com/mifflinburgbuggy, call 570-966-1355 or email mifflinburgbuggymuseum@gmail.com. The museum is located at 598 Green St., Mifflinburg.