Donna Ward grew to love the outdoors at a young age and that love of wildlife inspired her to donate 11.84 acres of undeveloped land in Mifflinburg to the Merrill Linn Conservancy.
The parcel donated by Ward and co-owner Harris Lemon, both of Mifflinburg, sits on North Fourth Street. It’s north of the Hassenplug Covered Bridge and is bordered to the west by the Harry Haney Memorial Park.
Ward, 83, said her husband had died, as had Lemon’s wife. Both of their children are grown, she said, in further discussing the timing of the donation.
Ward said that as a young girl, she spent weekends riding her horse on 45,000 acres in Western Pennsylvania including on the State Game Lands of the original Ross Leffler School of Conservation. Her father was an outdoorsman and through him, she developed an interest in horses and nature.
From her own home, she can look down on the land donated to the Linn Conservancy.
“The area is filled with wild birds, wildflowers,” Ward said of the donated land. “To me, it was the right thing to do because it was next to the covered bridge. I just wanted others to enjoy the outdoors.”
It’s a strategic parcel for the Conservancy as it’s located near a 28-acre property, the Koons Easement, protected as an open, natural space. The Koons property has a network of trails along Buffalo Creek and its floodplain, through a wildflower meadow and among restored wetlands.
The Ward-Lemon Addition, as dubbed by the Conservancy, lends itself to possible expansion of the trail system through other wetland areas. Conservancy Coordinator Geoff Goodenow expressed gratitude to Ward and Lemon for their gift.
“It fits perfectly into our Linking Landscapes initiative, which focuses on expanding and restoring open space connections for wildlife habitat. In adding to already protected natural space, Mifflinburg has an enlarged oasis of natural beauty within its bounds that few communities can claim. We hope that residents and visitors alike will find this site one of enjoyment, peace, solace and reflection now and forever,” Goodenow added.
For more information about the Merrill Linn Conservancy, which offers diverse educational and volunteer opportunities, visit www.linnconservancy.org.