MIFFLINBURG — School directors adopted a $33,058,989 operating budget with a tax increase at Mifflinburg Area School District.
Directors voted Tuesday to approve the plan. The final budget estimates $33,058,989 in spending and $$32,710,488 in revenue. The resulting $348,501 deficit will be balanced, in part, by a 0.4379-mill tax increase, or about an additional $44 on each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. The new total millage rate is 13.3179, or $1,331.79 on a $100,000 property.
The full budget is available for public review under the Business Office section of www.mifflinburg.org.