The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — The much-discussed issue of the new track facilities came up during Mifflinburg Area School Superintendent Ken Dady Jr.’s report to the board at Tuesday night’s meeting.
“We need to decide what we are going to do,” Dady said. He noted that McKissick Architects Associates had submitted several options, each with a price tag. Dady asked committee members to look again at the options and make recommendations.
“We then have to see what we can afford, and how to fund the chosen plan,” Dady said. “Of course, the public will have their opinions and they will be taken into account.”
The board also was asked to approve 2022-2023 health and safety plan as presented.
The presented plan largely is made up of mandates. About wearing masks, Dady voiced the district’s policy, which is masks are allowed but not required, “unless the state mandates it,” he said.
The district is permitted to comment on the plan as presented, “but whatever is mandated by the state, we have to do,” Dady said.