MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg branch of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA celebrated its fifth anniversary Thursday.
YMCA programming actually began in the borough in 2009 with children’s art activities and would go on to include the SilverSneakers fitness program for seniors. It wasn’t until 2016 that a formal site was established at the Buffalo Valley Shopping Center on Route 45 after a fitness center shuttered.
The YMCA took over the space and the gym equipment. The branch offers group exercise classes and dedicated separate rooms inside for its other activities including a Sensory Room for children with special needs, child care for members using the gym, art workshops and a STRIDE team — an activity for kids from 3rd through 5th grade designed to build character and confidence.
“I often tease our CEO, yes, let’s have an art teacher run a gym,” Director Angela Haines said Tuesday as she worked at the branch’s front desk.
Membership swelled to 675 just prior to the pandemic’s start last year. Haines said it’s since dropped by about half. Children’s programming is on indefinite hold.
Group exercise classes moved online, with some now offering both in-person and virtual options. The virtual shift did allow members to take classes with instructors from branches in Mifflinburg, Sunbury and Milton, Haines said.
The YMCA’s successes in its first five years, and its achievements to come in the future, are dependent on the branch’s members. Haines glued quotes and photos of more than a dozen different members she planned to hang around the gym.
One spoke of the impact the sensory room had on her autistic son. Another told of how arts programs helped their special needs daughter socialize. Others told of the impact improved fitness has had on their lives.
Jake Young, 18, a senior at Mifflinburg Area High School, laid on an incline bench as he pressed dumbbells at the gym Tuesday morning. He’s enrolled in the school’s ACE program, which allows him to take online college courses through Bloomsburg University. That frees up time to work out, he said.
“The high school has a weight room but it’s usually pretty crowded and only open at limited times.
The Y has a lot more flexibility with hours,” said Young, a member for about four years. “I’ve formed a lot of relationships with different people who work out here.”
Kennedy Goode, 17, a junior virtual student at Mifflinburg Area High School, pressed free weights on a barbell using an Olympic bench next to Young. She works out at the Mifflinburg YMCA five to six days a week. The atmosphere is friendly and supportive, one reason why she enjoys the facility.
“It’s so nice to see everyone you know from town in a supportive atmosphere,” Goode said. “I always get to talk to people I would never see outside of the gym.”
To learn more about the Mifflinburg YMCA, follow its account @MifflinburgYMCACenter on Facebook, contact Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org or 570-966-7273, or visit online at:www.gsvymca.org.