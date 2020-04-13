MIFFLINBURG — The mayor of Mifflinburg and the director of the Mifflinburg YMCA put a call out on social media for help from people who are able to sew and make masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The masks will be collected over the next few days and then distributed for free via drive-thru to people from Mifflinburg in need at the Mifflinburg YMCA at 333 E. Chestnut St. at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to Mayor David Cooney and YMCA Director Angela Haines. They expect at least 300 masks for the Mifflinburg community.
"It is very important for each of us to wear masks to help prevent the spread of germs or if we are infected and not aware," said Haines. "We have heard from those who don't know how to sew or have the supplies, so we are trying to coordinate those who can with those in need."
Masks will be free and limited to two per family. The focus is on those in need in the Mifflinburg community, said Haines.
Cooney and Haines said people with sewing machines are welcome to create a pattern or design as long as it meets the following criteria: at least two layers of good quality cotton fabric (this includes quilt fabrics, quality t-shirt material or high thread count bed linens) pre-washed in hot water either before you sew the mask or after; your design can be the ear elastic one OR an over the head and around the back of the neck design with either elastic or a tie. Masks must be washable in hot water.
Fifteen people, including local art quilter Sharon Koppel, have been making masks already. Koppel is a member of the Y who reached out to Kooney; she has been making masks for friends and family, said Cooney.
"The fact that people are rallying and helping one another is heart-warming," said Cooney. "It all started with Sharon. The YMCA is empty and the parking lot is big enough. It's fantastic that it's taken off."
If you have design or materials questions, please email Sharon at sharonkoppel1@gmail.com. Contributions of masks will be accepted in front of the Y at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, or contact Haines at ahaines@gsvymca.org to arrange for pick-up.
"If there are more needed, or people are willing to make more, we will have another giveaway next week," said Haines.