SHAMOKIN DAM — Nearly a mile of the Sunbury Pipeline had to be relocated to accommodate the southern section of the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway Project and its interchange with the proposed PA 61 Connector.
The $12 million project relocated 4,800 feet of UGI Energy Services' natural gas transmission pipeline between 11th Avenue and Sunbury Road in Shamokin Dam. The 35-mile-long pipeline, finished in 2017, feeds natural gas to Panda Hummel Station in Shamokin Dam.
"PennDOT is reimbursing UGI for the actual costs incurred for the relocation—including engineering, right-of-way, and construction costs — which are currently estimated to total approximately $12 million," said PennDOT Assistant Plans Engineer Matthew S. Beck.
The northern section of the thruway, already underway, is expected to be completed and opened to traffic in 2022 with the southern section construction starting in the same year.
PennDOT requested UGI move the facilities out of the construction zone associated with the CSVT project in the borough. The relocated section is in Monroe Township, just north of the Shamokin Dam Borough line. It remained in the same vicinity, according to Keith Dorman, UGI Corporation vice president of Communications and Community Relations.
The construction started in August and completed at the end of October. There were two landowners affected by the relocation. Right-of-way was secured prior to construction. All easements were negotiated directly with the landowners, said Dorman.
"The relocated section of piping was installed and placed into service before retiring the original section of pipe," said Dorman. "Therefore, there was no service interruption to any customers."
The $160 million UGI Energy Services project starts in Lairdsville, Lycoming County, and continues through Montour, Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties until it reaches the power plant in Shamokin Dam. The pipeline delivers a maximum of more than 200 billion BTUs of natural gas daily — an estimated 90 percent of it is financed by Panda Power Funds, of Texas, on a 20-acre parcel at the site of Sunbury Generation’s former coal-fired plant.