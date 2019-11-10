DANVILLE — Geisinger is looking for a few good veterans, men and women, to hire.
Chris Grill, program manager of Military and Veterans Affairs, said Geisinger has invested in and has seen the benefit in recruiting veterans.
As a health system, Geisinger employs "just under 700 self-identified veterans," Grill said. "That number could be higher, because some people chose not to identify themselves as veterans."
That's just under 3 percent of the entire Geisinger workforce.
"We are trying to do great things for our veterans' community," Grill said. "And Geisinger believes that by doing that it will also help the organization and help our veterans. Our program is focused on four areas. This position that I started in focuses on recruiting and retaining veterans. Helping to train veteran candidates. As well as looking at our employees and looking at our programs, seeing what" policies can help the organization support veteran employees and keep them working at Geisinger.
The skills Geisinger is looking for from veterans, "can literally be almost anything," Grill said. "Obviously, we are looking for people with clinical experience, doctors, nurses, medics. I tell people from the medical side, 90 percent of the jobs that we have for people here, we are able to find someone who did that job in the service."
Grill said helping people understand that Geisinger is more than the clinical side is a big challenge when it comes to recruiting.
"For example, on the business side, human resources and finances and IT," he said. "So when I talk to service members who are transitioning from the military, one of the challenges I have at career fests is someone will walk right by my booth and say 'I'm not a doctor.' But you'd be surprised what we have to offer."
Brandon Noll, product manager for Geisinger's Steele Institute for Health Innovation, joined Geisinger after seeing a news story about Grill on TV.
Noll was a project manager in the U.S. Air Force for a civil engineering unit, he said. "I was an operations manager. Chris (Grill) helped correlate that and translate my skills to health care," he said.
Noll said he found the transition from the military to civilian life "horrible. It's hard to find that feeling ... of the good you are doing. Especially when you've been overseas and seen the impacts. It is hard to get that here. What Chris is doing is getting people to talk up. Getting people to group up. Having Vet-net meetings. Getting that sense of camaraderie again. That brotherhood, sisterhood. That is the one thing I struggle with. Trying to find that on the outside."
Grill said it can sometimes be difficult to find recruits because everyone reacts to their service time differently.
"There are people who are very willing and like to share about their experience," he said. "And then there are those who don't talk about their military experience. Everyone relates to their service time differently. Sometimes it can be a challenge to connect everyone and bring veterans together to share that experience. That is something we are working on throughout the system. To have different events and programs and ways to connect veterans, both employees as well as members of the communities."
Geisinger has started Vet-net, an employee resource group where vets come together "and build that community feeling again," Grill said.
The transition when leaving active service is definitely a challenge, Grill said. "But things have gotten better over the past 10 years. It's still hard to find the people you can talk to about the military experience, as you start a new career."
Some of the work opportunities for veterans exist in the innovative programs Geisinger runs, such as Fresh Food Pharmacy or MyCode, from a research standpoint.
The MyCode Community Health Initiative is a precision medicine project enrolling at Geisinger locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. MyCode includes a system-wide biobank designed to store blood and other samples for research use by Geisinger and Geisinger collaborators.
"These are things you don't necessarily think about when you think of a health system," Grill said.
Geisinger is also doing innovative programming with Geisinger at Home and the way that the Health Plan is trying to take care of their patients, Grill said.
"It all comes back to our strategy of taking care back to our community," he said. "Making it easier for people to access primary care. So, we are looking for people who have these different experiences and different mindsets to help us solve some of the complex problems that we face."
Veterans bring a lot of that experience, working in challenging situations, to the workforce, Grill said, "and so they can really help us look at the way we are operating."
Grill works "hand-in-hand" with Geisinger's recruitment team, and veterans, he said, "can connect with me through our careers page, veteransatgeisinger.edu."
There is a veterans specific page that can be linked to, he said. There is a way to sign up and put your information on the site. After that, Grill, or one of the other recruiters will get in touch with the person who is seeking employment within the system.
In mid-September, Geisinger was recognized for its commitment to U.S. military veterans and their families by being named to VIQTORY’s 2020 list of Military Friendly Employers. VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community with civilian opportunities.
Geisinger also announced a new, two-week paid leave benefit for employees serving in the Reserves or the National Guard, effective Sept. 15. Service members employed by Geisinger will be paid for time at annual training, encampments and drills. Both part- and full-time employees employed by Geisinger for at least six months are eligible for the benefit.