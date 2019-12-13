LEWISBURG — The court challenge against the tax-exempt status granted to The Miller Center for Health and Wellness that was pursued by Lewisburg Area School District and East Buffalo Township is settled.
The taxing entities refunded a combined $322,967.53 in property taxes paid by the Miller Center in 2018 and 2019 — $298,087.08 from the school district and $24,880.45 from the township.
As part of the settlements, the Miller Center will pay approximately $12,000 annually to the school district through the 2025-26 school year and $4,000 annually to the township through 2024. The payments are PILOTs — Payments In Lieu Of Taxes.
The township keeps $41,360.66 in taxes already paid by the Miller Center and begins receiving its PILOT in 2020. The Miller Center agreed to deduct $12,000 from its refund by the school district, effectively marking its first PILOT payment.
Union County Commissioners previously approved a settlement agreement, as well, but details weren’t available Friday after county offices closed.
East Buffalo Township Supervisors Char Gray, the board chair, Matt Schumacher and Jim Murphy approved the settlement agreement at a special meeting Friday. The district school board voted Nov. 14 to approve its agreement.
The recreation center is owned at the moment by the nonprofit board that opened it in summer 2017. However, it’s being sold to Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital and managed by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, with a ribbon-cutting marking the transition scheduled for Monday.
The school district moved in 2018 to file an appeal to Union County Court disputing the county Tax Assessment Board’s finding that the far majority of the Miller Center’s assessed value of $12,031,100 is tax-exempt. The building is 92,500 square feet.
The assessment board found that the Miller Center met the five standards for tax-exempt organizations set in a 1985 case before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court: advances a charitable purpose, operates entirely free from private profit motive, donates or renders gratuitously a substantial portion of its services, benefits a substantial and indefinite class of persons who are legitimate objects of charity, relieves the government of some of its burden.
All but the 8,500-square-foot portion of the recreation center leased to Evangelical is exempt from taxes, the county assessment board ruled. The hospital operates clinics for orthopedics and physical therapy at the site. That space is assessed at $1,089,900 and the tax bill is paid by the hospital.
According to the settlement agreements approved by the township and the school board, the terms would end under multiple scenarios including if the recreation center’s use changes from a nonprofit recreation and wellness facility.