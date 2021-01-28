LEWISBURG — The Miller Center, a Joint Venture of Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger, reopens Feb. 1.
The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center re-opens at 5:30 a.m. Feb. 1 and will continue to open at 5:30 a.m. on weekdays. In-person group exercise classes resume on Feb. 8 in addition to continued virtual group exercise classes.
The fitness center at the Y is reconfigured to allow easier access to specific areas and create more floor space.
Face coverings are required at all times when inside the building including while exercising. Registering for workout times in the fitness center is no longer required and showers will be open.
All visitors will be screened upon entry including temperature checks and hand sanitizing, and will be asked to maintain social distance. There are single entry/exit points, contactless membership card scans, and sanitizer spray bottles for all members. The Miller Center will undergo enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO