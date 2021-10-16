MILLVILLE — A family from Millville will be featured on “American’s Funniest Home Videos” (AFV) on Sunday.
Chris Berleth, who works as the executive director of membership for the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, and his sister-in-law Macenna Snyder filmed a good-natured prank on Berleth’s 6-year-old son, Remy. They decided to submit the clip to the show, were accepted and will be featured. AFV comes on at 7 p.m. on Sundays.
“It’s a cool and neat thing for Remy,” said Remy’s mother and Chris’s wife, Kali Berleth. “It’s a big deal that a family from a small town in Pennsylvania will be on TV for a funny thing. It will be cool for him to look back on. It’ll be a big deal for him.”
The prank happened following a picnic last year when Remy was 5. Chris and Macenna joined hands with Remy and Chris drank a sip of water and pretends to pass the water through his own arm, in and out of Remy and into Macenna, who then spits the water from her own mouth.
The logistics of the trick can be seen on the video, but Remy “fell for it, hook, line and sinker”—twice, said Kali Berleth.
“How do you do that?” Remy yells in the video after the first time.
Just before the second attempt, Chris distracts Remy while Macenna fills her mouth up with water again. This time, Remy runs around the porch, wondering how they managed to pull off the trick.
“How is that possible?” Remy yells.
Earlier this year, when watching the show, Chris and Kali decided to submit the video. The show emailed consent forms and notified them soon after that they would be a part of the show.
Remy, who loves a good prank, said he is excited for the show, especially now that he understands it wasn’t real magic. He has since watched the clip and understands how it works.
“It was very weird that I couldn’t figure it out,” said Remy. “I figure out a lot of things.”
Remy said he hasn’t played any pranks back on his family yet, but his mother said it might happen when he’s older.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” is the longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC, having been running for 32 season since 1989. Each week, the AFV team evaluates thousands of user-submitted home videos to air America’s real-life funny moments.