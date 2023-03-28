MILTON — A public discussion over Milton Area School District's 2023-24 preliminary budget is rescheduled to April 11.
District business manager Derrek Fink said the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 11 in the high school literacy cafe instead of April 4. The $40.5 million preliminary budget has a deficit of $1,988,990.
Expenditures are at $40,548,914 and revenues are at $38,559,924.
Fink's original proposal keeps the district below the Act 1 tax index of a 5.6 percent increase, which is the maximum allowed by the state. Property owners in Northumberland County would see an increase of 5.57 percent in their millage rates while those in Union County would see a decrease of 1.07 percent in their millage rates. The difference between the two counties' millage rates is due to the district's multi-county tax equalization that they are required to complete.
The current millage rate for Northumberland County is 72.3. An increase of 5.57 percent would bring the total millage rate to 76.33. The current millage rate for Union County is 17.7. A decrease of 1.07 percent would bring the total millage rate to 17.51, Fink said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER