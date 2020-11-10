MILTON — A group of Milton Area High School students can add being published to their repertoire after contributing to an anthology for their creative writing class.
English teacher Wesley Cromley said 10 students in the class contributed to "Fall Shorts 2020." The 78-page book is available for purchase through Amazon.
"This creative writing class is brand new this year at the Milton High School; it counts as a senior English credit," said Cromley. "The cool part of publishing is seeing this writing all the way through publication."
The students did not have to contribute to the book, but those who did had to write with a fall motif. Each story is between 1,200 to 2,00 words and written by nine seniors and one junior.
Senior Jenna Fawcett, 17, of Milton, wrote a story called "The Last-Minute Gift" about two characters with a problem in communication. She also contributed to the design of the cover.
"It's not as scary to write a story as I thought it would be," said Fawcett. "Coming up with the idea is challenging. Once you get started and start writing, it's not that hard. I am hoping in the future to be confident enough to publish more."
Senior Ryleigh Mabus, 17, of Milton, helped Cromley set up the Kindle account and also wrote "A Slow Burn Short Story" about a deceased teenager who comes back to life on Halloween night seeking revenge.
"I'm such a huge reader," said Mabus. "I use it as a form of escape. To be able to replicate a small amount from my favorite authors, it was super amazing and liberating."
Junior Olivia Rohland, 17, of Milton, wrote a story under the pen name Levi Alexander entitled "New Places." The main character is homesick after moving from London to Florida and falls for someone he meets.
"My big takeaway is what it feels like to not only write the story, but to edit and format it on a timeline," said Rohland. "Before it was whenever I felt like it. It's a very different feeling."
"Fall Shorts 2020" can be found on Amazon.
