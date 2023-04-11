MILTON — The administration at Milton Area School District is recommending an elementary school realignment for the 2024-25 school year.
At Tuesday night’s committee meeting, Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart recommended that students in kindergarten through third grade attend James F. Baugher Elementary in Milton and students in fourth through fifth grades attend White Deer Elementary in New Columbia. The goal is to seek public input over the next few months and vote on the new alignment by October.
“We’re making a recommendation to you,” said Bickhart. “Why? So people are hearing this is what we are saying we believe is the future of Milton. It is only the opening of the conversation.”
Reconfiguring would allow each grade level to be in the same building and see a minimum reduction of two positions. It better balance staffing to match class size, common planning, student schedules, student connections, a shared student culture and school/community pride and school staff able to establish relationships with all students, said Bickhart.
The benefits of having kindergarten through third grades at Baugher include early literacy resources being organized under a K-3 umbrella. It allows the district to use its reading specialist team in a targeted fashion to provide a significant level of intervention prior to students entering fourth grade, said Bickhart.
Younger students would be at a building longer before having to transition. The speech therapists-to-student ratio would allow collaboration among other specialists. All kindergarten classrooms would have bathrooms, said Bickhart.
The benefits of having fourth and fifth grades at White Deer help create an “intermediate atmosphere” that will prepare students for the middle school. It will allow better academic programming, building confidence and maturity, grade-level appropriate activities, developing leadership skills prior to middle school and providing additional spaces for activities, said Bickhart.
The realignment “maximizes our resources,” said Bickhart.
Bickhart said other considerations include different alignments, the efficiency of transportation, playgrounds, impact on parents, guardians and siblings and specialists’ schedules.
“Being where we are with the (Central Susquehanna Valley) Thruway coming through, it will buy us enough time to see where our student population is headed,” said Eric Moser. “In 15 years, we’ll know if White Deer is even needed.”
From a building standpoint, Moser said “this is the right decision to make” if the district needs to eliminate or add buildings.