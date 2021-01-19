MILTON — A multi-million athletic project to renovate the stadium complex and construct a health and fitness center in Milton Area School District will move forward after board members approved $14.1 million in contracts on Tuesday night.
In a split vote via Zoom, the school board members voted 7-2 to approve five contracts totaling $14,194,614 toward the $16.6 million project, which consists of Lobar Construction being awarded the $9,005,600 general contracting bid, Master Mechanical Corporation being awarded the $1,154,214 bid for mechanical work, Silvertip Corp. being awarded the $1,241,000 bid for plumbing work, Leccee Electric Inc. being awarded the $1,828,800 bid for electrical work and Southern Bleachers being awarded the $965,000 bid for 2,500-seat bleachers and press box structure. The additional $3.3 million is for added soft and contingency costs.
"I really do think we're doing the work of building a future for our school district," said Director Brett Hosterman, who presented the contracts to the board. "This is monumental, I believe. This project fell flat in 2000, it was brought back up in 2009, and I'm really proud we are at the point to bring it to a vote."
Directors Lindsay Kessler and Andrew Frederick were the two dissenting votes in all five contracts.
"Given the shortfalls, we're facing this year due to the pandemic and other reasons, I am uncomfortable taking on a project that cannot be deemed necessary at this point. I understand now is the time to borrow, but we're going to be hurting for money this year."
Hosterman said most of the money has already been borrowed. He told Frederick he respected but disagreed with his position.
"As someone who has used our stadium as an educator, I think it's necessary," said Hosterman.
School Board President Christine Rantz said there might not ever be a good time to approve such a project, but the board should move forward with it.
"I feel like we owe it to our next generation to have something to be proud of," said Rantz. "It’s just going to get worse."
The cost of the project came out higher than anticipated because the projected amounts were estimated from three years ago and pre-pandemic, said Hosterman.
"This was not really a surprise to many of us," he said.
Hosterman told the board that not approving the contracts would mean risking the bids being higher in the future and not securing a contractor.