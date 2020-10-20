MILTON — The Milton Area School Board revised its health and safety plan on Tuesday evening.
During a public meeting via Zoom, the school board members voted unanimously to accept the revisions. Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan praised the district officials and teachers for their efforts since the start of school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We do believe using the hybrid model has helped us keep COVID at bay as best we can," said Keegan. "Much credit to everyone in this school district doing their diligence and doing their jobs."
The revision of the plan includes athletic changes, specific to the band, cheerleading and junior high softball, revising the language to say they will follow the mitigation strategies under the Health and Safety Plan. It also revised attendance language based on the amended the governor's order related to the size allowable for outdoor large gatherings.
The board also discussed the sport of wrestling in junior high and high school, which has no guidance from the state or PIAA, they said.
Director Eric Moser suggested the wrestling mats and the athletes themselves can be sanitized between each match.
Director Ken Snyder said the district must be careful with the students and staff.
"Nobody sitting here wants to deny these children these opportunities," said Snyder. "I think erring on the side of caution is the responsible thing to do."