Milton Area School District administrators have enacted a set of best practices to prevent any recurrence of the mold problem encountered last school year.
Since that mold event, Superintendent Cathy Keegan said, "the district has implemented multiple HVAC operational modifications based on recommendations from Strunk Albert Engineering, ServePro, NRG and Mountain Research."
The initial changes, she said, included "changing the set point of our air conditioning, controlling the set point for all spaces, and adjusting the temperature of the chiller water."
All air conditioning pipes have been rewrapped to ensure control of the water temperature.
The district continues to work closely with NRG Controls North, of Selinsgrove, for optimal operation of the systems, Keegan said. "They have added humidity sensors in all buildings that generate alarms to district staff and principals in order to respond to problems in a timely manner. In addition, they have reprogrammed district buildings that have the HVAC capability to dehumidify using both the chiller and heating capabilities at the same time."
All HVAC systems have also been recommissioned. NRG-provided examples of preventative maintenance checklists to ensure appropriate operations of HVAC in the district through scheduled maintenance checks.
The district has purchased dehumidifiers and they can be deployed anytime, anywhere there is a location with higher humidity,
"District staff check buildings daily and record humidity readings," explained Brian Ulmer, who supervises the maintenance and custodial department.
"The district also purchased a Clorox disinfecting system for use in all buildings.
"Starting in June," Ulmer said, "district staff began a daily cycle of disinfecting all spaces. The initiation of daily disinfection routines, which includes using Benefect solution, has changed our routine cleaning practices. Building inspection, as well as the addition of humidity control and sensors, are all contributing to a more controlled environment."
All tables with unfinished wood surfaces were sealed. To control additional humidity, carpets are no longer shampooed during the summer months and tile floors are cleaned with a manual scrubber rather than a water-based solution.
The Strunk Albert Engineering firm, of East Stroudsburg, has also performed a forensic audit on all HVAC systems and a copy of the report has been distributed to the District's Board of Directors, Keegan noted.
"This report will allow the board to make informed decisions about the future replacement of HVAC systems and the budgeting of these replacements," she said.