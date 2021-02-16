MILTON — The Milton Area School Board approved a preliminary budget for the upcoming academic year with a deficit of more than $2 million.
At a vote of 8-1 at Tuesday night's public meeting via Zoom, the directors approved of a proposed preliminary general fund budget for 2021-2022 with expenditures at $37,524,140 and revenues at $35,501,337. The directors must fill that hole before final approval in May by either cutting costs or raising taxes.
The proposed budget includes a recommendation to raise real estate taxes to 71.81 mills in Northumberland County and 17.69 mills in Union County. The current millage rate is 68.82 in Northumberland County and 17.23 in Union County.
"I really feel with the situation we're in with the pandemic that to ask for a tax increase is going to be tough," said Director Eric Moser, a member of the finance committee. "I can't sit here and ask for 4.1 percent (increase) or more if we go to referendum."
Moser suggested three places to cut costs. The sports budget is up by $200,000 to help pay for new uniforms and equipment and the budget reserve can be trimmed down by $300,000. Also, he questioned the need for three new positions—a super substitute, a dean of students for elementary and an online learning specialist.
Moser suggested the capital campaign project funds or booster clubs could help pay for uniforms and equipment.
"The bottom line is we need to make cuts somewhere somehow," said Moser. "We owe it to the taxpayers."
He suggested that each board member look over the budget and come back at a future meeting with suggestions.
A suggestion of cutting administration positions was met with skepticism by Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
"Someone has to steer this ship," said Keegan, adding, "I understand and hear you, but I also need you to hear the stress as we cut more and more people in leadership positions."
Eight board members voted in favor of the preliminary budget. Director Lindsay Kessler voted against it.
The final budget must be approved before May, said Moser.